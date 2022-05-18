Nzinga Qunta releases children’s book in 11 official languages

Business news anchor Nzinga Qunta has released a new children’s book, Amari’s Adventures, which is available in 11 official South African languages.

The Australian-born and Cape Town-raised Qunta is a broadcaster with experience spanning over a decade in television and radio.

Amari’s Adventures is an interactive picture-book about a little girl who embarks on an adventure and encounters beautiful South African plants, animals and people. On her journeys, she encourages the little ones reading the book to count with her.

The children’s book is also available in the Nama language.

Qunta said the aim is to encourage literacy and numeracy for children in an easy and fun way using their mother tongues.

“This book is for ages between 0-six years, for little ones who are learning how to count and interact with the world around them,” she said.

“It’s been translated into all 11 official languages and is also being translated into Nama, which is spoken by the people in the Northern Cape. This project was made possible by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture’s Mzansi golden economy programme.”

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author