Nzimande introduces entrepreneurship hubs at TVETs

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has established entrepreneurship hubs at technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges to encourage students to move into self-employment after completion of the programmes.

Nzimande revealed the plan in parliament on Thursday while presenting his department’s 2022 budget vote, saying his department has also increased the skills levy allocation from R18.9-billion to R20.6-billion.

“We have taken a decision to prioritise the sector by re-allocating additional funds from the National Skills Fund. The process of crafting one, one skills plan has already begun, and this process will promote a more efficient and effective mechanism for our countrywide skills planning,” he said.

Nzimande also clarified that his department’s service level agreement with the Setas will incorporate government priorities that seek to address the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality as captured in the National Development Plan.

“We will increase our learners registered in skills development programmes from 43 885 in 2020/21 to 148 000 in 2022/23, and increase our learners entering artisanal programmes from 10 302 in 2020/21 to 22 000 in 2022/23.”

The majority of South African youth, including graduates, are bearing the brunt of rising unemployment. Statistics South Africa released a report recently showing that about 3.4-million (33.5%) out of 10.2-million young people aged 15-24 were not in any form of employment, education, or training.

Nzimande further told parliament that government remains committed to supporting students from poor and working-class backgrounds, while also putting a sustainable mechanism in place to support students from the so-called “missing middle” and postgraduate students.

