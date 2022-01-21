Ntombi Mekgwe congratulates the Gauteng Class of 2021

Johannesburg- The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Speaker Honorable, Ntombi Mekgwe has congratulated the Grade 12 Class of 2021 in Gauteng for achieving an outstanding 82.8% pass rate in their National Senior Certificates; learning in what must have been one of the most difficult periods of their schooling career.

The Grade 12 Class of 2021 has demonstrated remarkable resilience and kept the province’s flag high by achieving great results, despite the negative impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to disruptions and restrictions in the past two academic years.

This past year’s Grade 12s achieved significant milestones and came out as second best amongst all the 9 provinces in the country.

The Tshwane South District has once again proven that Gauteng remains a province of excellence after it recorded a pass rate of 89.3%, which is the highest performing district in the country.

This outstanding performance can be attributed to the learners’ commitment to their studies as well as the many dedicated educators, officials, school governing bodies, parents and all stakeholders who remained committed to the development and prosperity of our province by providing support in our schooling system.

As an institution, the Gauteng Provincial Legislature will continue to provide support to the education sector in the province by providing oversight on commitments made by the Provincial Government to improve the quality of education in the province.

Through the Portfolio Committee on Education, the GPL will continue to hold the Provincial MEC for Education accountable on all education-related matters. We congratulate the MEC Panyaza Lesufi and his Department on a job well done.

“We would like to congratulate MEC Lesufi and his team for sailing the ship during difficult times by developing and implementing strategic interventions that have brought us these outstanding results,” said Ntombi Mekgwe

“We wish the Grade 12 Class of 2021 all the best in their future endeavours. We are confident that they will continue to make us proud.”

