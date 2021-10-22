Meet Fanias Langa, a debate champ

Johannesburg – He is in his third year of studying electrical and construction engineering, but Fenias Langa’s thinks his love of English and his debating skills is what will set him apart.

The 21-year-old from Welkom in Free State scooped second position at this year’s TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training College) National Debates 2021 hosted by the Department of Higher Education in Boksburg, Gauteng in August.

Langa said his love for debating started when he was still in primary school.

On his second plan win in August, he said: “It was a thrilling experience for me and t reminiscent of all when I used to walk away with awards at primary and high school,” he said.

The Goldfields TVET College student also took part in the South African Model United Nations debating conference in August 2016, which is based on the principles and format of a UN General Assembly debate.

Fenias who resides in Welkom, Free State, is sharing his love for debating with other youngsters.

He started House of Debate with his two friends last year.

The aim of the programme is to nurture young people with skills of debating, and it has broadened to several schools within the township of Welkom.

“Two participants I am mentoring are now in regional competitions,” said Langa.

Since its establishment, House of Debates has hosted two successful competitions, in which high schools in the Welkom area participated.

“Debating requires someone who has an eagerness for it, you must be able to articulate your words firmly and know your story well,” he said.

He singles out moments as the highlight of his life so far; when he got a taste of public speaking at the age of 13 years; his participation in the UN debate and provincial debates where he scooped accolades at the Free State School of Debate.

Langa, though he loves debating, he still wants to establish a construction company one day and create jobs.

To read more news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba