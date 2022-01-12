Look: It’s no cries but smiles as children start Grade 1

Johannesburg- It is usually tears, cries, and sad faces when children go to school for the first time, especially when they start new schools.

While grade 1 is still primary school, it is a big step for children as they step out of their comfort zone, pre-school.

On the first day of school in the inland parts of the country, tears have not been the order of the day because excitement outweighed the fear of new spaces as parents shared snaps of their bundles of joy, happy to be going to big kids’ school to start grade 1.

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga briefed the media yesterday and said the department is ready to receive the pupils.

She further assured parents of their kids’ safety as the pandemic is still around, that there will be a 5-10 minutes mask-break.

Motshekga is currently out in Randfontein, to give a proper welcoming to the year at the schools that she is visiting.

See parents share pictures of their kids going to Grade 1 below:

Hi Twitter family🙏🏿

As a proud dad, may you please help me wish my son a fruitful journey as he starts his Grade 1 today. May God be with him and work hard for himself and the rest of the famly. #Grade1 #BackToSchool 🕯🙏🏿🎉🎈❤ pic.twitter.com/xtcLoyIxNP — Ntate wa bana (@MrKT_Lehomo) January 12, 2022

Grade 1, please be kind to my daughter… 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/t61ls4pgm6 — D!773RENT👀P3RSP3CTIV3® (@RammuleKm) January 12, 2022

Ist day of grade 1♥️ pic.twitter.com/7JVLQuPpij — Pheladi (@DrButsi) January 12, 2022

The way he couldn’t wait for grade 1 😂🤣😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/oNYdlHEQCD — Karabo (@karabo_Zo) January 12, 2022

I don’t even think she slept,the excitement was just too much😂

Grade 1 pic.twitter.com/mPPskJp0nn — KingSfiso (@kingsfiso) January 12, 2022

Grade 1 couldn't wait. May God be with you through your journey my child 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4z4cpVaw26 — Johannah Ramolefo (@MarothiJR) January 12, 2022

First day grade 1 pic.twitter.com/nFJ7x10j8Q — Abraham Martin (@abrahammartin29) January 12, 2022

My little girl has grown 🥲

Grade 1 Orientation 11.01.2022 pic.twitter.com/KCtLOxqYU1 — Kil⭕️Gram®️ (@LeGodi_KG) January 11, 2022

