Education

Look: It’s no cries but smiles as children start Grade 1

By Coceka Magubeni
Pre-primary and primary schooling account biggest portion of education spending. / Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg- It is usually tears, cries, and sad faces when children go to school for the first time, especially when they start new schools.

While grade 1 is still primary school, it is a big step for children as they step out of their comfort zone, pre-school.

On the first day of school in the inland parts of the country, tears have not been the order of the day because excitement outweighed the fear of new spaces as parents shared snaps of their bundles of joy, happy to be going to big kids’ school to start grade 1.

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga briefed the media yesterday and said the department is ready to receive the pupils.

She further assured parents of their kids’ safety as the pandemic is still around, that there will be a 5-10 minutes mask-break.

Motshekga is currently out in Randfontein, to give a proper welcoming to the year at the schools that she is visiting.

See parents share pictures of their kids going to Grade 1 below:

 

 

 

 

Author

