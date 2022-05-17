Lesufi says grievance committee must be set up at Hoerskool Jan Viljoen

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday reported back on the investigation into alleged racial complaints and sexual assault allegations at Hoerskool Jan Viljoen. The allegations first surfaced in February.

The Randfontein school made national headlines after racism allegations erupted and parents and learners staged a week-long protest following a brawl between black and white pupils at the school.

The videos captured during the fight went viral on social media. In the recorded videos, the fighting students could be heard exchanging defamatory language, including the “k-word”.

After Lesufi had visited the school on a fact-finding mission, he was informed of alleged sexual harassment by a teacher, who was later suspended by the school management.

It has also been reported that several pupil, especially white learners, have since left the school.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Lesufi said the department has investigated and is still waiting for the second and final report, noting that disciplinary action would be taken against all the perpetrators.

He added that diversity training and programmes for learners who were involved in a brawl needed to be organised and that the school should set up a grievance committee for the learners and the community.

