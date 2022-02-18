REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Education

Lesufi, Jan Viljoen High parents to meet on Sunday

By Anelisa Sibanda
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 25: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

After a tension-filled week, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will meet with parents of the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on Sunday.

Lesufi faced angry parents on Thursday after a scheduled meeting was first postponed due to bad weather. The meeting resumed later, only for the MEC to make a brief appearance.

“We know parents sacrificed their time to attend the meeting, patiently waited for the meeting to start. For this, we offer our deepest and sincere apology for the inconvenience,” Lesufi told the parents.

“We are humbled by the significant turnout and express our gratitude.”

The school made headlines last week for various issues ranging from racism to sexual harassment faced by the learners. The school governing board has since taken action by suspending a teacher suspected of sexual harassment.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 4pm at the Jan Viljoen sports ground.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes