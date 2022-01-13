Knives are out for Free State MEC advisor, Tshediso Mangope

Johannesburg – Trouble is brewing for the political advisor of the Free State MEC of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Tshediso Mangope.

Mangope, a senior ANC member who is a political advisor for Cogta MEC, Mxolisi Dukwana is facing a serious backlash from the provincial leadership of the ruling party in the province for his reckless and unsavory comments he made on his Facebook page on Wednesday when he took a swipe at teachers who are members of Sadtu.

Mangope wrote on his Facebook, “Boy starts his journey at Grey College, he is too happy. No magwinya and archaar eating SADTU person will teach my children.”

He has also posted pictures of scantily dressed women in a swimming pool and utters, “Matitjere a Sadtu’ allegedly implying that those two women were Sadtu members.

In the face of the storm that Mangope is facing, the ANC provincial spokesperson, Paseka Nompondo condemned Dukwana’s advisor with the strongest terms on what he had written about Sadtu members on social media.

“As the ANC we have noted the utterances of Tshidiso Mangope about teachers in the townships, his utterances are quite regrettable and unfortunate but do not represent the views of the ANC in any way. We had a brief conversation with him, and he explained the context within which they were discussing as friends but still we could not find logic in the whole discussion. As the ANC we called on him to make a public apology to Sadtu and all teachers in our country whose role in the development of our society can’t be measured.

“We will ensure that all those who are deployed in political offices understand their revolutionary responsibility as public servants but also display highest ethical conduct in keeping with the discipline of an ANC cadre,” said Nompondo.

The MEC of Education in Free State, Tate Makgoe also condemned Mangope for his derogatory and disparaging Facebook posts.

Makgoe said, “In a post which has since gone viral, Tshediso Mangope questioned the teaching abilities of SADTU members, implying that he would not subject his children to them.

In another post, Mangope posted images of scantily dressed women in a compromising position, labelling them as SADTU members.

The MEC condemns the post with abhorrence and disdain it deserves and hopes that Mangope faces sanction by his department.

“His posts amount to racism, sexism, and blatant abuse of our teachers who have contributed immensely to the education of our children especially the historically disadvantage learners,” the MEC said.

He added that it was unfathomable how a rational person can write and post into the public platform without thinking of the consequences and the harm it will cause to the noble profession that is a backbone of development of the country.

“This kind of attitude against our teachers has to stop now. As the Free State Department of Education, we value the sterling work done by members of Sadtu and other teachers in our schools. The Free State is one of the best performing provinces in the country and thanks to these teachers which Mangope is insulting,” Makgoe said.

On Thursday, Sadtu in the province had also lashed out at Mangope’s condescension and wrote to Dukwana to deal with him harshly.

Sadtu provincial secretary Mokholoane Moloi said, “We are bringing this matter to the attention of the MEC as it is alleged that Mangope is employed in your office. If the allegation is true, the office of the MEC is being highly disrespected and compromised by the person should ensure that this office preserves the good image of the MEC, who is a deployee of the ANC.”

Spokesperson for Cogta in Free State, Zolile Lobe said, ‘We are waiting for communication from the office of the MEC as Mr. Tshediso Mangope is working in the political office of the MEC. We will communicate further once the office of the MEC had dealt with the matter.”

Mangope has since deleted his post and gone underground.

He also did not respond to Sunday World questions sent to him regarding his social media post, as he also ignored our calls to his phone.

Take a look at some of the reactions that Mangope’s post drew on social media below:

