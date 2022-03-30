It’s back to normal as Unisa resumes campus graduation ceremonies

The University of South Africa (Unisa) on Tuesday resumed its graduation ceremonies, proudly stating in statement that post Covid-19 restrictions, graduations will be held at the university’s regional campuses in Mbombela, Polokwane, Bloemfontein, Cape Town, East London, and Durban. The ceremonies will run until June 23.

Unisa said having the ceremonies on campus as opposed to virtual arrangements that had been the norm over the last two years meant the university had returned to normality.

The university said it was in contact with all the graduates to advise of their respective graduation dates and times.

“We are proud to announce that the university chancellor, former president Thabo Mbeki, will be available to confer qualifications on graduates on Wednesday and Thursday,” said professor Puleng LenkaBula, the principal and vice-chancellor at Unisa.

“University graduations are very important and sacred ceremonies. They represent the pinnacle of hard work that students and academics have put in over the years.”

LenkaBula added that Unisa took pride in this sacred tradition that sought to honour, recognise, and reward hard work, academic success, and excellence.

