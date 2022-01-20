Idols star ProVerb to host Regensys Business School open day for matrics

Johannesburg- Regensys Business School is set to host an open day for matriculants to help them make a decision on what to study after matric.

The best way to make sure matriculants opt for a school where they will flourish is to gather as much information as possible before filling in their final application.

Regenesys Business School, one of Africa’s leading business school’s with over 200 000 alumni in 190 countries is known to host some of the most interactive and informational open days that showcase what the institution has to offer.

This year’s matric open day will take place on the 26th of January from 11h00 at the Regenesys’ Sandton campus.

Prospective students interested in furthering their studies will have the opportunity to interact with faculty heads, facilitators and alumni who will guide them in making the right decision about their future careers.

“As a Regenesys student myself, I am excited that I will be hosting this open day. I look forward to interacting with prospective students and sharing my student journey with them. Education is one of my biggest passions, and I believe that one should never stop learning, especially these days when everything around us is changing at the snap of a finger,” says ProVerb.

Academic programmes offered by Regeneys Business School

Regenesys offers a wide array of academic programmes, including Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking or Retail Management, Bachelor of Accounting Science, Bachelor of Public Management, Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management, and the Higher Certificate in Business Management.

They also offer digital programmes in the following areas: Project Management, Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, Coding, Cryptocurrency, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Design Thinking, Finance for Non-Financial Managers and Professional Business Writing Skills.

