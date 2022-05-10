Help police arrest Hluvukani Primary School arsonists

The future looks bleak for the pupils of Hluvukani Primary School after its mobile classrooms were torched by unknown arsonists on Monday.

The children in the area, which falls under the Bohlabelo district in Mpumalanga, had already not been going to school for weeks due to protests linked to service delivery.

In a statement, the provincial education department said theft and vandalism of schools is a growing concern.

Education spokesperson in Mpumalanga Jasper Zwane said: “This case is of great worry and concern for the department as teaching and learning at the school had been disrupted for weeks due to a protest about infrastructural challenges.

“The department resolved to deliver the mobile classrooms as a temporary measure to bridge the infrastructural gap so that teaching and learning could continue.

“We are of the view that such acts of criminality are counterproductive and hinder progress towards the development of our learners. Our communities cannot continue to be held ransom by the criminals.”

A case has been opened with the police and the public has been urged to help the police arrest those responsible for the burning of the school. The department further appealed to communities to protect school buildings.

