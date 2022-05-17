E-edition
Education

Growing calls for Stellenbosch University to expel ‘racist’ white student

By Coceka Magubeni

Babalo Ndwayana, the first-year agricultural studies student at Stellenbosch University, has reportedly forgiven Theuns du Toit after he urinated on his belongings at the weekend.

But despite Ndwayana’s stance and the university responding by suspending Du Toit, many South African politicians, celebrities, and prominent figures are outraged and have called for the institution to expel the ‘racist’ white student.

This because the attack on Ndwayana is not an isolated “racial” incident at the institution. Some people have highlighted the controversial study conducted on coloured women, as well as the “Blackface” incidents.

The study assessed the cognitive functioning of a sample of 60 coloured women from the same region, between 18 and 64, and claimed that they presented with “low cognitive function that is significantly influenced by education”.

In the “Blackface” incident, the two perpetrators apologised, saying they had painted their faces purple, not black.

In a statement on Monday, the South African Students Congress said the “racial” incident took place on campus when a drunk Du Toit entered a room he shared with Ndwayana at 4am and urinated on his laptop and books.

 

