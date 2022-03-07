GDE dismisses rumours of school shooting as malicious

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) has slammed rumours of a shooting incident at Malvern High School in eastern Johannesburg.

Panic erupted after a post went viral on Twitter on Monday morning alleging that a student had threatened a teacher with a firearm. The post further stated that the student was reportedly detained by the police.

In a media statement, the department dismissed the allegations as false.

The statement read: “The Gauteng department of education wishes to inform the public that no shooting incident occurred at Malvern High School in Johannesburg today, 7 March 2022, as alleged on social media.

“Police officials were called to conduct a search at the school. [Upon arrival] it was discovered that no learner, or anyone else on the school premises, was in possession of a firearm.”

The department has further warned members of the public to refrain from following social media posts that are malicious.

Steve Mabona, spokesperson for the department, said: “It’s very important for our citizens to follow the department’s official social media accounts for any updates.”

