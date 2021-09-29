Educational app Subjex helps learners pick subjects

Johannesburg – Two determined young gentlemen Max Coleman and Jack Scott-King developed an app called SubjeX which has especially come in handy during the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coleman and Scott-King started developing the App in 2017 when they were both scholars and have since partnered with a private school, Redhill to open up the platform to especially disadvantaged matriculants.

“There is an urgent need to recover as much learning as possible in the coming months without adding an additional financial burden on financially-strained parents. The current offering is designed for the 2021 Matric curricula and each one has a detailed content description of what is covered on our website,” said Joseph Gerassi, the Executive Head of Redhill School,

Having both matriculated in 2019, and now completing their Business Science Degrees in Information Systems at the University of Cape Town, they said the idea of the App became ideal to introduce to schools last year as many students were not prepared for the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marina Applebaum, who is the head of Subjex, explained that the app initial’s objective was to provide students with a single platform to access relevant academic information and to help students make key Grade 9 subject choices.

“The founders approached a group of funders who provided the venture capital for the technology build. The funding obtained was used to engage a leading South African software development company (PsyberGate) who worked with them to build out the App. Redhill School was engaged as SubjeX’s academic partner to develop all required academic content. The aim is to “democratise” education by delivering world-class academic content to disadvantaged schools and students regardless of their location or economic background,” she said.

She explained all technology development is tested and signed off by PsyberGate.

Gerassi explained that the videos are professionally recorded and edited to support the content and inclusion of study notes and study guides in the online classes.

Eight Department of Basic Education (DBE) Matric subjects included are Core Maths, Maths Literacy, Physical Science, Accounting, Dramatic Arts, English Home Language, Information Technology, and isiZulu First Additional Language.

The 13 Independent Education Body (IEB) Matric subjects included are Core Maths, Maths Literacy, Physical Science, Accounting, Business Studies, Dramatic Arts, English Home Language, Geography, History, Information Technology, isiZulu First Additional Language, Life Sciences & Visual Arts. Grade 12 students around the country have lost a vast amount of contact school days over the past two years.

They also update the SubjeX platform with additional content during the year – like uploading detailed working answers for last year’s Matric DBE maths paper to assist Matric students with past paper revision.

“Our current MasterClass offering is designed to support a blended learning environment and to augment students’ current learning in schools, so if there are specific sections which a student does not understand, they can engage with their respective teachers to obtain further clarity. If a student does not have access to a teacher, our platform also has an [email protected] email address where students can post their questions. The next release of our SubjeX platform in 2022 will include a collaboration portal where students and teachers can answer ask or answer questions online,” explained Applebaum.

These Masterclasses have now been reduced to be accessible to more pupils.

“The IEB full bundle with all 13 subjects is priced at R750.00 once-off with the DBE full bundle hosting all eight subjects priced at R350.00 once-off. Each subject contains up to 45 pre-recorded lessons,” said Gerassi.

But they are also offering complimentary access to three pre-identified NGOs: ISchoolAfrica, Tomorrow Trust, and the Alexander Education Committee.

“Our aim is that these MasterClasses will not only assist students around the country but also the thousands of teachers who have been trying to help students do the best they possibly can amidst incredibly challenging circumstances. We are working with several corporate sponsors who are supporting this initiative,” said Applebaum.

