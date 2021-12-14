Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe installed as Chancellor of UCT

Johannesburg- It is a historic moment in the history of black South African women, as Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, takes over as Chancellor of the University of Cape Town.
Moloi-Motsepe who is a successful entrepreneur in the fashion industry will now fill the shoes of being the head of the university, exactly when another powerhouse, was making things happen in the institution, vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng.
Congratulatory messages have been pouring for Dr Moloi-Motsepe.
Her brother-in-law, the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, while recovering from Covid-19, congratulated her on the achievement through his social media account.
Congratulations to Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe on her installation & investiture as Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, a leading institution on the continent. We wish her all the best in her new leadership role of steering UCT into an inclusive & engaged African university. pic.twitter.com/mrYb8ctgm4
— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 13, 2021
Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe has been duly elected as the new chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), one of the leading institutions in the country and on the African continent, a position that she has taken up from January 2020. pic.twitter.com/vUB6Lrtshj
— Motsepe Foundation (@MotsepeFoundtn) December 10, 2021
One simply cannot explain this historic moment. Three black women at the helm of the institution. We installed Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe as the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town. Onwards and onwards🙏🏿♥️ pic.twitter.com/1Waq0l7yJJ
— Mila Zibi (@zibi_mila) December 10, 2021
WATCH the inaugural address by the UCT Chancellor, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe:
WATCH LIVE: The official installation and inaugural address by the University of Cape Town Chancellor, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe. #UCTChancellorInstallation https://t.co/kp1zy7VraH
— UCT (@UCT_news) December 10, 2021
Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe is married to one of Africa’s richest businessmen, Patrice Motsepe.
Ramaphosa is married to Patrice’s sister, Tshepo Motsepe.
