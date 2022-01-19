Curro commends learners for good 2021 pass rate

Johannesburg- The Independent Examinations Board has released its matric results today and the JSE-listed independent education provider, commends its matric learners who have come up trumps once again, recording an exceptional 99% pass rate for the 2021 academic year.

The achievement is based on the performance of 1774 learners across the group of 31 Curro campuses nationwide who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams in 2021.

“For our 2021 matrics, it is the second year in which they have experienced disruptions to their studies and the results shows the calibre of these learners. One must not forget the journey a learner takes to get to Grade 11 and 12; the 2021 Class endured extreme disruptions, with most learning having taken place at home. Curro’s swift transition to virtual learning enabled learners to mitigate the effects of the pandemic significantly, but still required them to adjust and adapt especially as they may have lost family members or had challenges at home.

“We commend our learners who have proven that they have talent and the acumen to produce remarkable results, despite circumstances beyond their control,” says Andries Greyling, Curro Holdings CEO.

The majority of Curro’s learners (70%) achieved a minimum of a C-average and 191 learners achieved an A average (an improvement from 2020), which demonstrates the learners’ prowess when it comes to their studies, and commitment to success.

“We are extremely proud of our Class of 2021 matriculants. They have shown what can be achieved through hard work and dedication, and we wish each one of them well as they start their career journey by means of further tertiary studies or work opportunities,” concludes Greyling.

