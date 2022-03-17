Bullying suspected after North West pupil died by suicide

North West education committee has expressed shock after a learner allegedly died by suicide at Kings Way Christian School in Mahikeng.

Committee spokesperson Namhla Luhabe said in a statement on Thursday the learner allegedly committed suicide after being disciplined by a teacher “in front of other teachers due to misbehaviour”.

The committee, which condemned bullying in schools, has asked the provincial department of education to launch a probe into the allegations and report back in seven days.

“We are shocked that such a young life has been lost due to alleged bullying and corporal punishment by the same teachers who were supposed to protect the learner,” said committee chairperson Kabelo Mataboge.

“We wish to send our deepest condolences to the family of the late learner. The committee will keep the family in prayers in these difficult times.

“The department should not leave any stone unturned as this is a serious matter. Those who led to the learner committing suicide must be brought to book.”

