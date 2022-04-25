Battle to get kids back to school in KwaZulu-Natal

The KwaZulu-Natal department of basic education is working tirelessly to make sure that the schools are safe before thousands of pupils resume lessons two weeks after the floods disrupted schooling.

Last week, the department estimated that it would cost millions of rands to repair more than 630 affected schools. Many remain inaccessible following the torrential rains that claimed the lives of more than 400 people. Dozens others are still missing.

The national Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said 101 schools remained “waterlogged” and inaccessible, while 360 would stay closed after bridges and roads were washed away.

On Sunday, the department said it was working on bringing mobile classrooms as a short-term measure, noting that the learners were expected to resume classes this week.

Mhlanga explained: “We are in the process of procuring 98 mobile classrooms as an interim measure to ensure that schools are able to operate.”

A total of 124 schools suffered serious damage during the floods and 72 remain inaccessible.

Mhlanga said the provincial department of education has partnered with the Department of Social Development to provide professional therapy to the learners and teachers affected by the floods, some of whom lost parents and friends.

The education department in the province also confirmed that the learners and educators would receive support to catch up on missed learning and teaching time, adding that it would facilitate a smooth transition to the digital technology method of teaching and learning.

Mhlanga added that the feeding schemes would continue to offer services to make sure that the learners did not attend classes on empty stomachs.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers, non-government organisations, private sector, community members, donors, other government departments and agencies at national, provincial and local spheres for the continued support and assistance,” said Mhlanga.

Last week, the department urged school principals in KwaZulu-Natal to allow all the learners to attend classes with or without the proper school uniform.

“You are required to receive and assist learners whether they are enrolled at your school or not,” it said.

Over 630 KwaZulu-Natal schools battered by floods

