E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Education

Basic Education to officially take over the ECD sector

By Anelisa Sibanda
A toddler plays with toys at an ECD centre. PICTURE: BONGIWE MCHUNU

The early childhood development (ECD) sector will on Friday be transferred to the Department of Basic Education at a function in Freedom Park, Pretoria.

The handover follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in his State of the Nation Address in 2019 that the responsibility for ECD centres would migrate from the Department of Social Development.

Social Department revealed that it had been working with Basic Education through governance work streams in human resources, finance and budgets, legislation and contracts, data and information, in the implementation of the ECD programme.

Government hopes the handover of the ECD sector will enable children to receive quality education and the best support in the early stages of their lives.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes