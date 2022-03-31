Basic Education to officially take over the ECD sector

The early childhood development (ECD) sector will on Friday be transferred to the Department of Basic Education at a function in Freedom Park, Pretoria.

The handover follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in his State of the Nation Address in 2019 that the responsibility for ECD centres would migrate from the Department of Social Development.

Social Department revealed that it had been working with Basic Education through governance work streams in human resources, finance and budgets, legislation and contracts, data and information, in the implementation of the ECD programme.

Government hopes the handover of the ECD sector will enable children to receive quality education and the best support in the early stages of their lives.

