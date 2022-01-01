Back to school shopping tips you need to know

Johannesburg – It’s almost that time of the year: back to school shopping time!

This is an exciting time, but it also can be stressful with buying books, stationery, clothes, etc. This yearly ritual also is prone to overwhelm parents financially, and emotionally.

Here are a few tips on Back To School shopping:

Have a list

First off, check with your child’s school for their specific supply lists, which may vary greatly from grade to grade, school to school, and teacher to teacher. Then, compare the list of suggested items with what you already have.

Cutting costs

The fun of back-to-school shopping also can come with a steep price tag. However, there are resources available to help reduce or cover these costs.

Make use of shopping coupons or savings cards such as Xtra Savings from Checkers and Shoprite.

Weigh your options

Do not just buy from one store. Go to multiple stores you trust, compare prices and the quality of the items you plan to buy.

Only buy things you need

Janu-worry is a very stressful month for parents, financially, it is also a time to practice effective saving. Schools often issue stationery lists, make use of them to make sure you do not overspend on unnecessary products.

If there is no list, check what your child still has from the previous year and only purchase items they don’t have. Remember a school year consists of 12 months, do not go overboard.

Food Items to consider for your child’s lunchbox:

Convenient fruits/vegetables

Freezer packs to keep food cold

Juice boxes

Lunchbox or lunch bag

Reusable water bottle

Sandwich ingredients (like peanut butter and Jam)

Snack items

Yogurt

Approach Back To School with a plan, save money, cut down on stress, and avoid buying items your kids don’t really need.

