Racism allegations rock Grosvenor Girls High School

Another school is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons after allegations that black pupils are referred to as “monkeys” at Grosvenor Girls High School in Durban.

The black pupils also allege that they are consistently discriminated against by the senior staff at the school. On Tuesday morning, angry parents protested outside the school premises and demanded answers from the school management.

The developments prompted KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu to pay the school a visit. He later promised to investigate the allegations of racism.

“We will dig deeper into these allegations, deal in detail with the issues of racism. We need an independent panel to do that,” Mshengu told the protesting parents, and urged the school governing board to come forward if they had experienced racism at the school.

Earlier this month, the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, Gauteng was also accused of racism, resulting in a swift intervention by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, following a violent altercation between black and white pupils.

Lesufi visited the school on February 14 and said evidence gathered had been handed over to the police and the SA Human Rights Commission for investigation.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author