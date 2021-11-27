Advocate Dali Mpofu celebrates his son’s doctorate achievement

Johannesburg- Advocate Dali Mpofu has shared with the world how proud of a father he is as he celebrated his son’s achievement.

Mpofu’s son, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh graduated from the Oxford University in England yesterday.

The Advocate took to Twitter to post about his son Sizwe:

The situation right now at Oxford University! Lets give it up for The Good Doctor In the House!👏🏾👏🏾✊🏾✊🏾🎓🎓❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QdEx8A1lOM — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) November 26, 2021

I had to wait 18 months to attend my @UniofOxford graduation ceremony, but the wait made it all the sweeter.

😭🎉 pic.twitter.com/KUiuatc6nV — Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) November 27, 2021

Congratulatory messages poured in for Advocate Mpofu’s son, see below:

Lol he is lucky according to the newspaper it was predicted for early December 😅😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/NTCbYYJjfm — FBI SA (@FBISA9) November 27, 2021

Enkosi mhlekazi. We expect to see you donning ijazi elibomvu soon. 🙂 — Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) November 27, 2021

Thanks brother. — Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) November 27, 2021

Your hypocrisy is beyond measure. You were preaching decolonization yet you are here ululating an African getting a degree from the West's Oxford University. Only the gullible should listen to you. — Simphiwe Ngcece (@ngcece_simphiwe) November 26, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@sizwempofuwalsh)

