Advocate Dali Mpofu celebrates his son’s doctorate achievement

Johannesburg- Advocate Dali Mpofu has shared with the world how proud of a father he is as he celebrated his son’s achievement.
Mpofu’s son, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh graduated from the Oxford University in England yesterday.
The Advocate took to Twitter to post about his son Sizwe:
The situation right now at Oxford University!
Lets give it up for The Good Doctor In the House!👏🏾👏🏾✊🏾✊🏾🎓🎓❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QdEx8A1lOM
— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) November 26, 2021
Fitted for tomorrow’s graduation ceremony. 🙂🎓 pic.twitter.com/ytMi0W7LjM
— Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) November 25, 2021
I had to wait 18 months to attend my @UniofOxford graduation ceremony, but the wait made it all the sweeter.
😭🎉 pic.twitter.com/KUiuatc6nV
— Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) November 27, 2021
Congratulatory messages poured in for Advocate Mpofu’s son, see below:
Lol he is lucky according to the newspaper it was predicted for early December 😅😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/NTCbYYJjfm
— FBI SA (@FBISA9) November 27, 2021
Enkosi mhlekazi. We expect to see you donning ijazi elibomvu soon. 🙂
— Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) November 27, 2021
Thanks brother.
— Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) November 27, 2021
Your hypocrisy is beyond measure. You were preaching decolonization yet you are here ululating an African getting a degree from the West's Oxford University. Only the gullible should listen to you.
— Simphiwe Ngcece (@ngcece_simphiwe) November 26, 2021
🤗❤️✊🏽
— Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) November 27, 2021
