Education

Advocate Dali Mpofu celebrates his son’s doctorate achievement

By Coceka Magubeni
Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh// Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- Advocate Dali Mpofu has shared with the world how proud of a father he is as he celebrated his son’s achievement.

Mpofu’s son, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh graduated from the Oxford University in England yesterday.

The Advocate took to Twitter to post about his son Sizwe:

Congratulatory messages poured in for Advocate Mpofu’s son, see below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@sizwempofuwalsh)

