ACDP fights in the corner of students, staff who refuse the jab

Students have been protesting outside the University of Free State (UFS) this week after the institution of higher learning instructed that only people who are vaccinated should be allowed in any three of its campuses.

A statement from the university reads: “From 14 February 2022, staff/students/visitors will be required to be vaccinated to enter campus, to upload a negative SARS (Covid-19) PCR test on a weekly basis if they are not vaccinated, or to have an approved exemption from the vaccination exemption committee in order to access campus.”

UFS is one of many learning institutions that have adopted the policy of mandatory vaccination for staff, students and visitors.

Elsewhere, students at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) are also infuriated by threats that the university will deactivate their cards on March 14 if they have not been vaccinated, followed by deregistration on March 31.

The African Christian Democratic Party(ACDP) has since entered the fray, declaring its support to the students and staff members who refuse to get the jab.

“We support both the students and staff members who are discriminated against for refusing to take the trial jab. The UJ mandatory vaccination policy is imposed on students because they are refused entry without a vaccine certification and/or exemption letter, said the ACDP. The organisation, led by Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, added: “We will continue to fight for every South African’s religious, medical and constitutional rights.”

