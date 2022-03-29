Twenty seven people allegedly linked to fake passport syndicate remanded in custody

A group of twenty-seven people appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrates’ Court on Monday for their alleged fraudulent passport syndicate operation.

They were charged with corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

It’s alleged that they would use SA citizen’s details to produce passports for foreign nationals and sold them at a whopping R40 000 each.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the arrest happened after a multi-disciplinary operation, involving the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Cash In-Transit Task Team, Department of Home Affairs’ Anti-Corruption, and the Johannesburg Central Tactical Response Team.

She said the sting operation was carried out at the offices of the Krugersdorp Department of Home Affairs in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Law enforcement authorities received a tip-off about the alleged passport making syndicate that works with Home Affairs officials, to identify South Africans (SA) that are willing to sell their identities for R500,” said Mjonondwane.

The case has been postponed to 05 April for bail preparation investigations and all accused were remanded in custody.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author