Crime

Shoba fights tooth and nail to stay out of prison

By Thomas Lethoba
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, is fighting to have his trial reopened before Judge Stuart Wilson makes a ruling.
In his application that will be heard at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday, Shoba wants to convince Wilson to grant him the permission to submit a video footage as the new evidence.
The trial concluded on Tuesday last week and the court reserved judgment after the state and defence teams had concluded their arguments. Now Shoba’s fate lies in the hands of Wilson, who promised to hand down the judgment sooner.
The heavily pregnant Pule was last seen on CCTV footage at Shoba’s place on June 4, 2020.
The video footage shows Pule leaving Shoba’s home in a silver/grey Jeep driven by Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving 20 years in prison for Pule’s murder.

 

Malephane testified that Shoba, a former Johannesburg Stock Exchange analyst, ordered him to kill his then-girlfriend for R70 000.

Pule was shot in Noordgesig, Soweto and her body was later found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort. Shoba has disputed Malephane’s accusation.

His lawyer Norman Makhubela previously told the court that Malephane’s evidence is biased, noting that the convicted murderer did not want to go down alone for the crime he committed.

Shoba has pleaded not guilty to murder and defeating the ends of justice.

