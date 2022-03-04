Shoba fights tooth and nail to stay out of prison

Malephane testified that Shoba, a former Johannesburg Stock Exchange analyst, ordered him to kill his then-girlfriend for R70 000.
Pule was shot in Noordgesig, Soweto and her body was later found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort. Shoba has disputed Malephane’s accusation.
His lawyer Norman Makhubela previously told the court that Malephane’s evidence is biased, noting that the convicted murderer did not want to go down alone for the crime he committed.
Shoba has pleaded not guilty to murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Also read: Now Shoba’s fate lies in the hands of judge Wilson
Shoba’s murder trial draws to a close
Tshegofatso Pule murder trial resumes in Joburg High Court
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.