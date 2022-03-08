‘The Voice SA’ winner Lucas Craig mourns death of his brother, sister-in-law

The Voice SA Season 2 winner Craig Lucas and his family are mourning the death of his brother Warren and sister-in-law Arlene Lucas.

The couple is believed to have been allegedly shot and killed by a 15-year-old relative in Sharon Crescent, Protea Heights in Brackenfell, Cape Town on Sunday evening.

The visibly shaken suspect, who was taken into police custody after the shooting, was on Monday admitted for psychiatric evaluation. Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is being represented by advocate William Booth.

“Brackenfell police attended to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics,” said the police.

In a Facebook post, a family spokesperson urged the public to give the family privacy to grieve the loss of their loved ones.

“The family has experienced a grave tragedy and loss. At this time, they ask that you respect their privacy as they deal with the death of Warren and Arlene,” reads the post.

