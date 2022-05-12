‘Son murdered mom and drank her blood’

Thabang Moswane stabbed his mother to death and drank her blood, according to police in Mathopestad, North West.

In a statement, police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said initial information indicated that there was a fight between the 24-year-old man and his mother, 53-year-old Kedisaletse Moswane.

Upon arrival, the police found her body inside a shack with stab wounds. They were informed that the man was seen allegedly drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her.

He was arrested and appeared at the Koster magistrate’s court on Wednesday. The man was ordered back in police custody until his next court appearance on Monday.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author