Senzo Meyiwa’s bloodied crime scene was intact, court hears

Forensic fieldworker Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the first state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, returned to the dock on Tuesday to outline the details of the bloodied crime scene.

Mosia told the high court in Pretoria that when he arrived at musician Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg to gather forensics evidence, he found that a Brigadier Ndlovu had already cordoned off the crime scene.

Mosia collected a bullet fragment and took swabs for examinations, he told the court, adding that he had recognised Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend, Khumalo, among a group of three women, two men, and two children in the sitting room.

He advised the group to rather use a bedroom in which they were confined, as the police and forensics combed through the crime scene.

Despite there being seven people in the house at the time, Mosia said Meyiwa’s body had been removed and presumably taken to the hospital when he arrived.

Asked where he received the information that Meyiwa had been taken to the hospital, Mosia replied: “I am using my discretion,” adding that he arranged with the brigadier to ensure that the scene remained protected after he had left the house.

He also testified that the crime-scene tape was intact when he returned the next morning.

On Monday, Mosia described to the court how he received a call to attend to the crime scene on October 26 2014. There was a bullet hole in the kitchen door, he noticed, and told the court that he found a bulletproof jacket, among other items recovered at the scene.

He testified that before heading to the crime scene, he had received information that two men had entered Khumalo’s home and one of them allegedly had a firearm.

He explained: “The suspects demanded cash or cellphones. There was a scuffle in the kitchen, Kelly Khumalo ran from the sitting room into the first bedroom and the suspect tried to push it [the door] open.”

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence.

They have pleaded not guilty to the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper. The trial continues on Thursday.

