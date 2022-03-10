Police puzzled by couple’s horrific deaths

When Police Minister Bheki Cele recently released crime statistics for the previous quarter, gloom and doom was painted all over the figures, which proved South Africa remains a violent nation. Statistics showed an increase in murder-related cases and femicide.

And the dire situation is not getting any better. On Wednesday, a woman’s body was discovered by the police in Peddie, Eastern Cape. She was seemingly hacked to death.

Police spokesperson in the province Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said in a statement that the men in blue were called to the scene at eMaxhegweni Location.

It is alleged that a passer-by raised the alarm after noticing the body of a 31-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds lying in the veld. The deceased woman’s husband was later found hanging at the couple’s home at Lujiko Location.

“The circumstances surrounding the incidents are currently under investigation. However, police have opened a case of murder and an inquest docket for further investigation,” said Kinana.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author