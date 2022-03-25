E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE YOUR 2022 UNSUNG HERO NOW!
Crime

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux to spend weekend in custody

By Anelisa Sibanda
Leader of Operation Dudula Lux Dlamini was arrested - Getty Images

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini will spend the weekend in police cells after the Roodepoort magistrate’s court set down his bail hearing for Monday.

Dlamini appeared in court on charges of housebreaking, theft, and malicious damage to property after members of Operation Dudula raided the home of Victor Ramerafe at the weekend on suspicion that he was dealing in drugs.

The EFF, which has been criticising Dlamini and his movement for calling for the deportation of undocumented foreigners, helped Ramerafe press charges at the Dobsonville police station, which resulted in Dlamini’s arrest late on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Dlamini spent the afternoon being interviewed on Kaya FM where he defended the mandate of Operation Dudula to “rid society of social ills”. He also denied that the movement was being sponsored by “faceless people”.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes