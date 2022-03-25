Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux to spend weekend in custody

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini will spend the weekend in police cells after the Roodepoort magistrate’s court set down his bail hearing for Monday.

Dlamini appeared in court on charges of housebreaking, theft, and malicious damage to property after members of Operation Dudula raided the home of Victor Ramerafe at the weekend on suspicion that he was dealing in drugs.

The EFF, which has been criticising Dlamini and his movement for calling for the deportation of undocumented foreigners, helped Ramerafe press charges at the Dobsonville police station, which resulted in Dlamini’s arrest late on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Dlamini spent the afternoon being interviewed on Kaya FM where he defended the mandate of Operation Dudula to “rid society of social ills”. He also denied that the movement was being sponsored by “faceless people”.

