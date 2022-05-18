Notorious fugitive nabbed after gruesome murder of young woman

A fugitive who has been on the run for two months after he murdered a young woman in full view of patrons is in police custody, thanks to two Limpopo police officers who cornered the suspect.

The spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Sergeant Maurice Nkwashu, said the gruesome killing took place in March.

Nkwashu explained: “It is alleged that the notorious male entertainer shot and killed a young woman at a local tavern in Morutji village in Limpopo. This happened in the presence of patrons, and he had been on the run since then.

“Our tracing team then received information and followed up on it. The tip-off led to the arrest of the murder suspect at Mahlakaamosoma village.”

He added that the police also apprehended three other people, two women and a man, who shielded the suspect from prying eyes.

“We recovered a 9mm firearm which is believed to be the murder weapon. Three other suspects who are believed to be the wife, aunt and brother in-law of the murder suspect have also been arrested for defeating the ends of justice by hiding the murder weapon from the police,” Nkwashu added.

Investigations are continuing and the suspects are due in court on Thursday.

