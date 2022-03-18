E-edition
Crime

Lenasia businessman rescued from ‘Ethiopian’ kidnappers

By Anelisa Sibanda

Police have arrested six men believed to be Ethiopians in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman in Lenasia, outside Johannesburg this week.

Luqman Kazi, who had been missing for three days, was later reunited with his worried family. He had been snatched earlier this week while on his way to work.

Police said in a statement: “Police also found and seized R6-million in cash which is believed to be ransom paid on other kidnapping cases.

“Also discovered were an unlicensed AK47 rifle, ammunition, a hijacked VW polo that was utilised in the kidnapping of the businessman, military-grade signal jammers, as well as various vehicle registration number plates.”

The six suspects face charges of kidnapping, extortion, money-laundering, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of a hijacked motor vehicle.

 

 

