Justice for 11-year-old who got paid R8 to watch porn and raped

An 11-year-old girl was paid R8 to watch porn by her uncle before he raped her in September 2018.

On Monday this week, the 35-year-old man was sentenced to life behind bars by the Nquthu regional court in KwaZulu-Natal.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, had threatened to kill the child if she spoke about what he had done to her.

But the young girl informed the elders in the family, who opened a case of rape at the Mondlo police station.

Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name would go into the register of sexual offenders.

