Gang member who wanted to blow up Charl Kinnear’s home sentenced to five years

Gang member, Faeez Smith, was on Wednesday, sentenced to five years prison time for his part in the failed grenade attack on Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear’s home in November 2019.

Kinnear, and Anti-Gang Unit member, was assassinated outside his house in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, ten months later.

Smith appeared in the Khayelitsha Priority Court and was found guilty of three counts of intimidation. He had entered into a plea agreement with the state.

In a statement Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) Spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “The charges against the accused include contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, conspiracy to possess explosives and thus contravening the Explosives Act 26 of 1956 and the Contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act.”

“It is ordered in terms of Section 280 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act that Counts 1, 2, and 3 are to run concurrently.”

Hani said that Smith had pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing a firearm and causing criminal damage with the intent to endanger life.

The grenade was reported to have fallen out of his pocket but failed to detonate.

The state confiscated the explosive device and declared him “unfit” to possess a firearm.

“Moreover, the police in terms of subsection (4) of the Act are authorised to confiscate all firearms and ammunition in his possession including firearm licenses, permits, or authorisations for any such firearms or ammunition,” said Hani.

