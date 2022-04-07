E-edition
Crime

Free State police launch manhunt for rapists

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Free State police have launched a manhunt after two women were accosted and one of them attacked on Monday allegedly by rapists in Hoopstad.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said an 18-year-old girl and her sister were on their way to the taxi rank when the men pounced on them.

“One of the suspects allegedly took out a knife and demanded cash, but the sisters did not have cash in their possession. Subsequently, one suspect put a knife to the girl’s throat and raped her twice. After the ordeal, the suspects fled on foot,” said Thakeng.

After the incident was reported, the identikits of the suspects, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 35, were compiled. Police are now appealing to anyone with the information to come forward.

Identikits:

