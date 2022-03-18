Free State judge jails man to life for repeatedly raping his daughter

A 36-year-old man from Clocolan will never again enjoy his rights as a free man after judge Pina Mathebula of the Free State high court division sitting in Ladybrand found him guilty of raping his 14-year-old daughter six times between May and July 2021.

He was sentenced to six life terms in jail and an additional two years for assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

Phaladi Shuping, the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, said the young girl shared her home with the accused, two siblings, and their stepmother at the time of sexual assault.

“In May 2021, the accused told his wife that his late brother told him in a dream ‘to get rid of a tokoloshe that was inside the girl’. The very same night of the alleged dream, the accused raped his daughter. The last rape incident took place on 25 July 2021,” said Shuping.

“The wife tried to reprimand him, but he assaulted her. He threatened to kill both of them if they were to tell anyone of what he did. A day later, the accused’s sister visited the family and the wife told her what the husband had done to the child. The sister reported his brother to the police and he was arrested.”

In a victim impact report submitted by the state prosecutor, advocate Moipone Moroka, and facilitated by Bulelani Mothabeng, Shuping said the victim expressed her gratitude to her aunt for rescuing her from being “her father’s sex slave”.

Moroka told the court: “What aggravates the matter is that the father raped his own daughter multiple times over a period of three months. This means he had an ample opportunity to reflect on his actions, but he continued betraying the trust his daughter had in him.”

