Court hears more testimony into the murder of Tazne van Wyk

The murder trial of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk, who was brutally raped and killed in 2020, resumed at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, the high court heard testimonies from four witnesses including Tazne’s parents. One state witness, a resident at Connaught Estate, testified that the accused, Moehydien Pangaker and Tazne got into a minibus taxi in Cravenby on the day the child disappeared.

He revealed that two days after the incident, his girlfriend showed him a missing person’s flyer that had Tazne’s image on it. He immediately informed Tazne’s parents who informed the police.

Pangaker has pleaded not guilty to 21 charges, including the charges that are related to crimes committed against other minors.

Tazne was last seen walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in Elsies River, Western Cape. Her kidnapper, who is believed to have lured her, was arrested a week later in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

Out on parole at the time of Tazne’s murder for the crimes dating back to 1981, Pangaker led the police to the girl’s mutilated body in a stormwater drain along the N1 highway near Worcester in the Western Cape.

