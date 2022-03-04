‘Corrupt’ cops learn the hard way after demanding a bribe

Four Western Cape police officers are expected to appear at the Fish Hoek magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges of extortion and defeating the ends of justice. The three sergeants and a constable were arrested on Thursday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the law-enforcement officials are attached to the Khayelitsha tactical response team.

“The Western Cape police will not harbour criminals among our ranks. Every endeavour will be made to purge SAPS from undesirable individuals,” said Traut.

“This is exactly why four members of the Khayelitsha tactical response team had to learn the hard way when they were arrested last night for extortion, theft, and defeating the ends of justice.”

He added: “The three sergeants, aged 37, 40, and 44, and a 32-year-old constable are expected to make their court appearance this morning to face the charges against them.”

Traut further shared that the arrests are a result of an investigation by the anti-corruption unit into an incident in Eerste River in February.

According to Traut, the team stopped a car in which they found dagga and cash. Instead of arresting the driver, they allegedly demanded a bribe in exchange for his freedom.

“In this vehicle, the members found 6kg of dagga and cash. Instead of placing the driver under arrest, they persuaded him to take them to his residence in Muizenberg and pay for his freedom.

“At his residence, the members discovered more dagga and cash, which they confiscated. They left without handing it in as exhibits. The man reported his ordeal to the police and warrants for the arrest of the police officers were subsequently issued.”

