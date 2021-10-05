You can now get your Covid-19 Vaccine Digital Certificate online

Johannesburg – South Africans who are vaccinated can now get their ‘vaccine passports’ known as a Covid-19 Vaccine Digital Certificate as a form of proof that they have been vaccinated against the virus.

On the South African Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate System, it says that only people who are fully Covid-19 vaccinated can retrieve their Covid-19 Vaccine Digital Certificate.

“The QR Code generated is not intended to be readable by the general public, it is meant to be used by entities requiring to verify the card’s validity, using a Vaccine Certificate System inbuilt QR scanner which will be available in the near future,” the message further read.

Click here to access your Covid-19 Vaccine Digital Certificate.

The process to obtain your certificate:

You first have to select the type of identity document that you will be using to obtain your document.

2. Once selected, you will be prompted to fill in further details as indicated below.

3. You then will be asked to verify the phone number that your profile is linked to:

Unfortunately, while testing the system, this was the furthest step that Sunday World could achieve as we were met with a Network Issue error:

To read more Covid-19 related news, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World