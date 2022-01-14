Western Cape, KZN and Gauteng lead new Covid-19 cases

Johannesburg-The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported at least 5 920 new Covid-19 infections in South Africa over the last 24-hour reporting period; bringing the cumulative number of cases to at least 3 546 808.

This is indicative of a 14.3% positivity rate which is lower than the previous reporting cycle’s 15.5%.

The provincial breakdown shows that the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng continue to report the majority of new cases:

Western Cape – 1491

Gauteng – 1198

KwaZulu-Natal – 1142

Eastern Cape – 559

Limpopo – 524

North West – 293

Mpumalanga – 278

Free State – 218

Northern Cape – 217

According to the institute, the National Health Department is auditing the number of deaths related to infection of the virus.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the [department], there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the [department] reports 159 deaths and of these, 51 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 92 989 to date.

“[Furthermore] there has been an increase of 293 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said.

Some 86 351 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered during the last 24-hour reporting period.

The cumulative number of jabs in arms now stands at 28 782 337.

– SAnews.gov.za

