Western Cape, KZN and Gauteng lead new Covid-19 cases

Johannesburg-The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported at least 5 920 new Covid-19 infections in South Africa over the last 24-hour reporting period; bringing the cumulative number of cases to at least 3 546 808.
This is indicative of a 14.3% positivity rate which is lower than the previous reporting cycle’s 15.5%.
The provincial breakdown shows that the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng continue to report the majority of new cases:
- Western Cape – 1491
- Gauteng – 1198
- KwaZulu-Natal – 1142
- Eastern Cape – 559
- Limpopo – 524
- North West – 293
- Mpumalanga – 278
- Free State – 218
- Northern Cape – 217
According to the institute, the National Health Department is auditing the number of deaths related to infection of the virus.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the [department], there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the [department] reports 159 deaths and of these, 51 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 92 989 to date.
“[Furthermore] there has been an increase of 293 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said.
Some 86 351 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered during the last 24-hour reporting period.
The cumulative number of jabs in arms now stands at 28 782 337.
– SAnews.gov.za
