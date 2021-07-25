NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
Covid-19

Watch live: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

By Ashley Lechman
Cyril Ramaphosa. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg – South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa is briefing the country on the government’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President’s address will follow meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8:30pm.

Watch Ramaphosa deliver his address below, live: 

 

Also read: 

Shona Ferguson fighting for his life after heart operation

AKA’s late fiancée’s cell wiped clean, destroying all evidence

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida ‘finds her magic’ with release of new children’s book

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.