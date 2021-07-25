Watch live: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Johannesburg – South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa is briefing the country on the government’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President’s address will follow meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8:30pm.

Watch Ramaphosa deliver his address below, live:

Ashley Lechman