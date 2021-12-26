Two years later, many jobs lost as SA continues to battle pandemic

Johannesburg- The announcement of the first Covid-19 cases by the former Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize was the beginning of a different ball game as people’s lives changed from better to worse.

South Africa, as a developing African country took a knock from the pandemic and lockdown, which ultimately had a terrible impact on the economy and led to many losing their jobs.

Companies had to close, cut off on staff and implement working from home strategies which meant, a lot of other staff members that were not needed in the flow of work outside of the office.

People like cleaners, security guards, tea ladies, and even street vendors had to be on lockdown and not work.

The first wave was a trial-and-error phase as the government established a lot of new normal set of rules, things like a mandatory wearing of a mask, sanitizing of hand, keeping social distance at public places, and avoiding going out if there is no need.

The government’s forefront strategy to battle the pandemic was to get as many people vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla urged people to take the Covid-19 jab in their numbers during the festive season after announcing that vaccination sites will remain open over the holiday period, earlier this month.

“We also call upon South Africans to celebrate this festive season with a lot of caution, especially with regard to alcohol consumption,” Phaahla said .

“Our health facilities are already under a lot of pressure with the COVID-19 as we indicated a 70% rise in admissions and we’re least ready to handle large numbers of casualties, from motor vehicle accidents and also interpersonal violence.”

He told the media that healthcare workers are physically and emotionally exhausted after nearly two years into the pandemic.

“So we plead to think of them as we celebrate this festive season,” he said.

“On behalf of the people of our country express our gratitude to all our health workers who continue to sacrifice their own lives and those of their families and their lives while caring for all of us.”

He said citizens should honour frontline workers by ensuring they celebrate the festive season responsibly and by getting the jab.

