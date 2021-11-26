VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Covid-19

Tweeps react to SA’s new Covid-19 variant

By Coceka Magubeni
Dr Joe Phaahla. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Johannesburg- South Africans have shared their feelings around the new variant on Twitter.

This comes after the Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahle, confirmed that a new COVID-19 variant has been detected in South Africa and Tweeps did not take that well.

According to the renowned bioinformatician, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the variant has also been identified in Botswana and Hong Kong, involving a traveller from South Africa.

The variant, which was discovered through collaborative efforts with private laboratories and the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA) members, is said to have a high number of mutation.

Look: Tweeps speak out about 4th wave in South Africa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

