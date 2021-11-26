Tweeps react to SA’s new Covid-19 variant

Johannesburg- South Africans have shared their feelings around the new variant on Twitter.

This comes after the Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahle, confirmed that a new COVID-19 variant has been detected in South Africa and Tweeps did not take that well.

According to the renowned bioinformatician, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the variant has also been identified in Botswana and Hong Kong, involving a traveller from South Africa.

The variant, which was discovered through collaborative efforts with private laboratories and the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA) members, is said to have a high number of mutation.

Look: Tweeps speak out about 4th wave in South Africa

Super variant looking at all our plans for festive season like… #4thWave pic.twitter.com/LMrkKhfWu2 — Tsuli (@Tsuli007) November 25, 2021

#4thWave Which South Africans are busy testing for Covid by the way ?? pic.twitter.com/p0oMHW61jJ — Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) November 26, 2021

SA discovers a new variant, which could've mutated anywhere in the world. Our Scientists are clever. It could be labelled the South African variant and countries will close their borders to SA. Be prepared for rising costs, #lockdown and unemployment #4thWave — Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) November 26, 2021

I got vaccinated around August. Now experts are saying "they don't know if vaccines work against the new variant".

We are being taken for a ride here. Honestly. #COVID19 #4thWave pic.twitter.com/SCtQP4t61i — MJ Ncube 🇺🇸 🇿🇦 (@TheRealMJNcube) November 25, 2021

We have a unique #Covid19 virus in SA, it respects political gatherings & elections then comes back when its closer to December. Indeed we are led in this country. #4thWave pic.twitter.com/VRBhPxTA41 — Cuma Majikija (@SenzwaJiks25) November 25, 2021

South Africans, we must take to the streets. During elections there was no corona, December is coming, corona is back. We are not fools, this abuse of power must be challenged. #4thWave — Thuso van Zyl (@Thuso1Africa) November 26, 2021

Scientists in South Africa are smart nowadays neh discovering new variants of coronavirus just because the ANC lost all its metros in Gauteng, this is movie 😂😂😂#4thWave pic.twitter.com/zC1x8DC7GG — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) November 26, 2021

UK has closed traveling from SA with immediate effect..if this new variant was discovered in the UK SA government wasn't going to restrict UK people to from entering here#4thWave Mamkhize — Dr _Pienaar (@UMntuNgabantu) November 26, 2021

We have 3 serious challenges associated with the #4thWave 1. Corruption and severe incompetence

2. Lockdown that will plunge us into greater poverty, unemployment and hunger

3. A virus that seemingly mostly mutates in Southern Africa — Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) November 26, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author