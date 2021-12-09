Teens aged between 12 and 18 to get two Pfizer doses

Johannesburg – The Department of Health has announced that as of today, teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18, qualify for a second Pfizer jab.

This cohort only qualified for one dose.

This was because there were concerns about the risk of heart inflammation for particularly teen boys after a second shot.

But the department has said that real-life data now shows that it’s safe to take a second dose for teens.

Those who have already had their first jab, must wait 42 days before having the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine against Covid-19.

Both doses will be provided at private and public National Vaccination Programme sites.

The department has opened the Electronic Vaccination Data system for those who qualify for a second jab.

The department said they are not encouraging any vaccinations to take place at schools as part of the school health programme.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author