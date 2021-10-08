Taxi industry commended for role in vaccination campaign

Johannesburg – Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Pinky Kekana, has commended the role played by the taxi industry in encouraging commuters and the general public to vaccinate.

“We are happy with the role the taxi industry is playing in encouraging the public to vaccinate,” Kekana said.

She was speaking during a visit to the SA Taxi warehouse in Midrand on Thursday.

Upon her arrival, Kekana was welcomed by SA Taxi officials, who took her on a walkabout at the facility.

Kekana said taxi operators and commuters must comply with the health protocols to save lives.

“Government alone cannot reach out to the masses. We need partnerships, including churches, to reach out to the masses,” Kekana said.

As part of their contribution in ensuring that the taxi industry plays its part in encouraging the public to vaccinate, SA Taxi has established a vaccination site on their premises, which is open to both staff members and the general public.

Members of the public, whether registered or not, are allowed to walk in and get vaccinated.

According to SA Taxi officials, since the vaccination site was established, more than 12 000 people have been vaccinated so far.

“As the government, we are encouraged by the partnership that we are seeing here to save lives,” Kekana said.

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently launched the Vooma Vaccination Weekend campaign in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

The Vooma is a campaign aimed at helping South Africa ensure that 70% of the population is vaccinated by the end of December.

The public and private health sectors, organised labour and business, community- and faith-based formations and traditional leaders have joined forces to mobilise communities to take up these additional opportunities.

Since the visit is held during Transport Month, Kekana met with officials from two taxi associations, including the Tembisa Taxi Association, and presented them with patrol vehicles.

“With these cars, we want to see you patrolling the roads, ensuring the safety of passengers,” she said.

During Transport Month, the government mobilises public and private sector participation in transport projects aimed at developing the country’s economy and ensuring sustainable job creation.

SA Taxi Group Communication Executive, Maroba Maduma, said as the taxi industry, they are playing their part in ensuring that people get vaccinated.

“We want to ensure that every member of the taxi industry plays his or her part in ensuring that the general public gets vaccinated,” Maduma said.

Maduma also encouraged women to get involved in the male-dominated industry.

The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population.

– SAnews.gov.za

