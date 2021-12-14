Scandal actor Fana Mokoena survives Covid-19 infection

Johannesburg- South African veteran actor and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Fana Mokoena has revealed that he has survived a Covid-19 infection.

The eTV Scandal! lead actor took to the Twitter streets to let his followers know that he contracted the new Covid-19 variant called Omicron and that his Doctors said he survived the infection because he is vaccinated.

I’ve survived my first COVID19 infection. Just a slight cough and nothing else. Doctors say two things helped me.

1. Omicron is not severe

2. I’ve vaccinated

My infection was easy going. Almost without symptoms. I wish it would go the same for everyone else. Salute — Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) December 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena)

Tweeps voiced their comments about vaccines under his tweet:

I'm still in isolation feeling better today, last week was hectic especially with the breathing — Seebo (@Lorrain33339261) December 13, 2021

The doctors say so. So disagree with them — Fana L. Mokoena (@fanamokoena) December 13, 2021

He was fully vaccinated by July? If you don’t mind me asking, how old was your brother and did he have any underlying conditions? — #TheNativeQuestion✊🏾🇿🇦 (@RhadiOmhle) December 13, 2021

Please vaccinate. If you die without being vaccinated it will not be your time. Only the vaccinated when they ultimately die is because it is their time. — Tman (@Tman_89) December 13, 2021

To read the latest Covid-19 related news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author