SA records close to 1 700 new Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths

Johannesburg- There were 1 691 new Covid-19 cases detected in South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, 87 people succumbed to respiratory disease, of which 25 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

This means the country is now home to 3 560 921 laboratory-confirmed infections since the outbreak, while the death toll stands at 93 451.

Of the latest infections reported, Gauteng was the hardest hit after 456 people tested positive in the province, followed by 316 in the Western Cape, 285 in KwaZulu-Natal, 185 in Mpumalanga, 119 in Limpopo and 110 in the North West.

According to the NICD, hospital admissions increased by 114 in the past 24 hours.

In addition, the Department of Health distributed 86 119 vaccine doses, bringing the number of jabs to 28 993 654 of which 1 086 295 were given to children since the rollout programme.

Meanwhile, there are now 16 080 352 or 40.40% adults who are fully vaccinated in South Africa.

The department said that of the 7 249 that are receiving Covic-19 hospital treatment, 5 310 are unvaccinated, 298 are partially jabbed and 1 641 are fully jabbed.

Globally, as of 17 January 2022, there have been 326 279 424 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 536 609 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, 9 395 059 118 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

– SAnews.gov.za

