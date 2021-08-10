NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
Covid-19

SA records 6 787 new COVID-19 cases

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: Vaccines being prepared at the South African Police Services (SAPS) Western Cape vaccination drive launch at SAPS Milnerton on July 08, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The South African Police Services (SAPS) plans to vaccinate over 180 000 employees at the 108 registered vaccination sites across the country as part of government?s national COVID-19 vaccination programme. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Johannesburg – South Africa has recorded 6 787 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 540 222 since the outbreak.

“This increase represents a 21.7% positivity rate,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

According to the National Department of Health, a further 199 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 75 012 to date.

The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape (29%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (21%).

Gauteng accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape 10%; Mpumalanga, Free State and Northern Cape 6% each; North West 5%, and Limpopo 2% of the new cases, with an increase of 241 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

“The total number of cases today is lower than [Sunday: 10 008) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (11 264). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” the NICD said.

A total of 15 288 559 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

According to the latest data, South Africa has administered 8 621 932 COVID-19 vaccines.

– SAnews.gov.za

Also read: 

“Nandi cheated on me with female employee” Lion King star Lebo M claims

Pearl Thusi’s love interest revealed as they plan to tie the knot

Real Housewives of Joburg hit by jobs for friends claims

Mpura and Killer Kau have passed away

Mohale says he is divorcing Somizi

M-Net gives Somizi time off until abuse allegations matter is resolved

Somizi speaks out on abuse claims made by estranged husband Mohale Motaung

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.