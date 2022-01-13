REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Covid-19

SA records 6 762 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths

By Sunday World
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 02: A worker of a Coronavirus testing facility waits for passengers to arrive from South Africa at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on December 2, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands and other nations worldwide temporarily banned most travellers from South Africa after a new variant of Covid-19 named Omicron was discovered. Omicron has sparked worries around the world that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Johannesburg- South Africa has recorded 6 762 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting cycle, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 540 891.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), this increase represents a 15.5% positivity rate.

A further 181 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92 830 to date.

“The majority of new cases today are from the Western Cape (28%), followed by Gauteng (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, Eastern Cape accounted for 11%, Limpopo 5%; Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and the North West each accounted for 4% respectively of today’s new cases,” the NICD said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions have increased by 316.

The Department of Health administered at least 72 871 more Covid-19 vaccinations by 5 pm on Wednesday.

The total number of vaccinations administered is now 28 585 930.

– SAnews.gov.za

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes