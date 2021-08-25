REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Covid-19

SA administers more than 11 million Covid-19 vaccines

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: Vaccines being prepared at the South African Police Services (SAPS) Western Cape vaccination drive launch at SAPS Milnerton on July 08, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The South African Police Services (SAPS) plans to vaccinate over 180 000 employees at the 108 registered vaccination sites across the country as part of government?s national COVID-19 vaccination programme. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Johannesburg – South Africa has now topped 11 million administered COVID-19 vaccines, as the country expands its national inoculation programme.

According to the Department of Health, the country distributed 266 988 jabs on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 11 076 106.

In addition, there are 146 715 people who were fully vaccinated in the past 24 hours.

The latest data also shows that government has already reached 21.21% of the country’s adult population, of which 58.72% are women and 41.28% males.

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there are 10 346 people who have tested positive since the last reporting cycle.

According to the NICD, most infections were from KwaZulu-Natal (3 160), followed by Eastern Cape (2 103) and Western Cape (2 029).

This means the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases has risen to 2 708 951 since the first case was reported last year.

In addition, South Africa logged an additional 369 deaths, bringing the tally to 79 953.

On 24 August, 493 new patients were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, meaning that there are now 13 974 people who are currently receiving treatment at health institutions across the country.

According to the statistics, 55 678 new tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Globally, there have been 212 357 898 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 439 843 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

– SAnews.gov.za

